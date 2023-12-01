Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

NYSE SCHW opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

