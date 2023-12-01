Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.08. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHS

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.