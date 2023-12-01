Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Read Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.