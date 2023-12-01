Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

