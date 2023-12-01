Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 13,439 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 145.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

