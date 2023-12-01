Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,671 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 18.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 139,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 485,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

