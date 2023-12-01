Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after buying an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SHW opened at $278.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.