Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 12.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,870,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RB Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 144.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 723,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after buying an additional 428,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.