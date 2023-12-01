Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CCL stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
