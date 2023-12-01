Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 511.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $553.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

