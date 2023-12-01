Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

