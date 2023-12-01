Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $470.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.24. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

