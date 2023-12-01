Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.81 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.