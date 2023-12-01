Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.81 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.