Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1,058.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

