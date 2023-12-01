Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 151,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 5,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,294,000 after buying an additional 1,562,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,230,082 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $38.53 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

