Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.