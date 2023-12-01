Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,669,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $286,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after purchasing an additional 295,630 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 134,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.