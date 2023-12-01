Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,087.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $575.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,105.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.75.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

