Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $259.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

