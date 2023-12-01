Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,475 shares of company stock worth $28,221,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $219.71 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $223.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.