Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,300 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,090,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

