Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.51. 1,279,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,818,536. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $505.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

