Citigroup Begins Coverage on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

BPOP stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.88. Popular has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

