Citigroup Begins Coverage on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Stephens cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

