Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,777 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

