Citigroup Raises Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $4.10

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $3.75 to $4.10 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.18.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.22. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,912,000. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,268 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,749,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

