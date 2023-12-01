Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

CLNE stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $805.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.