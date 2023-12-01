ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 2.2 %

ClearOne stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

