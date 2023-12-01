Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COGT. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.67 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

