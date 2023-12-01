Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ROAD opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.
In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
