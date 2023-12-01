Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

ROAD stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 332,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

