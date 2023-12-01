Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.