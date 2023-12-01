ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639,860.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
