ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639,860.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

