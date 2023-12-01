Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 2.1%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 29,764,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 23,069,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

