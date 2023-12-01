Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,423,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

