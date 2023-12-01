Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of CGI worth $67,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in CGI by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB opened at $101.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

