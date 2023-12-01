Credit Suisse AG Has $61.55 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $61,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 39.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,490 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $185.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

