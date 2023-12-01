Credit Suisse AG Has $72.75 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $72,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

