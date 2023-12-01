Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,496,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $66,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

MFC stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.