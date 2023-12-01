Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of CBRE Group worth $61,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

