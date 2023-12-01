Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $68,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $238,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $30,618,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

