Credit Suisse AG Purchases 452 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $60,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

ANET opened at $219.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200 day moving average is $180.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,594,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,475 shares of company stock valued at $28,221,669. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

