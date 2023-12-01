Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,791 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Fastenal worth $65,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

