Credit Suisse AG Sells 49,265 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,265 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $80,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE JCI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

