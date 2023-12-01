Credit Suisse AG Sells 82,575 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $67,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

