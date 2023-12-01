Creditcoin Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $65.11 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

