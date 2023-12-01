Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRDO opened at $17.91 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Several analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares in the company, valued at $51,306,709.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,130. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

