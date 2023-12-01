Critical Analysis: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) versus Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upexi and Jushi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $96.81 million 0.16 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Jushi $284.28 million 0.45 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60% Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Upexi and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 625.40%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Jushi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi beats Jushi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

