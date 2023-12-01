Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Shares Down 5.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 50,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 53,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

