CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

